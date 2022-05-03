ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Wells Fargo Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mW1jN_0fRvaQsS00
Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images

The Wells Fargo Championship is typically played at Quail Hollow Club, but with the Presidents Cup headed there later this year, the best players in the world are bound for TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

TPC Potomac is a par-70 layout that will play at 7,160 yards.

Rory McIlroy enters the week as both the defending champion and betting favorite (+750). Last year, McIlroy won on Mothers Day, his wife Erica’s first as a mom.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. All times Eastern.

Wells Fargo: Odds and picks | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1st tee

Tee time Players

6:50 a.m.

Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd, Brandon Hagy

7:01 a.m.

Ryan Armour, Brian Harman, Kramer Hickok

7:12 a.m.

Brendan Steele, John Huh, Doug Ghim

7:23 a.m.

Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Martin Trainer

7:34 a.m.

Branden Grace, Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli

7:45 a.m.

Matthew Wolff, C.T. Pan, Luke Donald

7:56 a.m.

Seamus Power, K.H. Lee, Matt Jones

8:07 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Jim Herman, Zach Johnson

8:18 a.m.

Brice Garnett, Tommy Gainey, Mark Hubbard

8:29 a.m.

Johnson Wagner, Sam Ryder, Kelly Kraft

8:40 a.m.

Danny Lee, David Lingmerth, Nicholas Thompson

8:51 a.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Andrew Novak, Bryson Nimmer

9:02 a.m.

Greyson Sigg, Curtis Thompson, Jacob Bridgeman

12:10 p.m.

Morgan Hoffman, Matthias Schwab, Hayden Buckley

12:21 p.m.

Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk, Taylor Moore

12:32 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Rodger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

12:43 p.m.

Luke List, Sergio Garcia, Gary Woodland

12:54 p.m.

Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

1:05 p.m.

Joel Dahmen, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey

1:16 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang, Kevin Tway

1:27 p.m.

Wesley Bryan, Vaughn Taylor, Matt Wallace

1:38 p.m.

Russell Henley, Russell Knox, Ben Martin

1:49 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Uihlein, Cameron Young

2:00 p.m.

Dylan Wu, David Skinns, Drew Nesbitt

2:11 p.m.

Bo Hoag, Michael Gligic, Gregory Odom, Jr.

2:22 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Paul Barjon, Brandon Matthews

10th tee

Tee time Players

6:50 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, Ryan Blaum

7:01 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

7:12 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Anirban Lahiri, Henrik Norlander

7:23 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton

7:34 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Francesco Molinari

7:45 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Corey Conners

7:56 a.m.

Lanto Griffin, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley

8:07 a.m.

Scott Piercy, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:18 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, Lee Hodges

8:29 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Watney

8:40 a.m.

Dawie van der Walt, Justin Lower, Callum Tarren

8:51 a.m.

Seth Reeves, Jared Wolfe, Larkin Gross

9:02 a.m.

Adam Svensson, Brett Drewitt, Turk Pettit

12:10 p.m.

Chesson Hadley, Trey Mullinax, Alex Smalley

12:21 p.m.

Austin Cook, Bo Van Pelt, Hank Lebioda

12:32 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley

12:43 p.m.

Michael Thompson, Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman

12:54 p.m.

Chad Ramey, Nate Lashley, Adam Long

1:05 p.m.

Tyler Duncan, Matt Kuchar, William McGirt

1:16 p.m.

Cam Davis, Stewart Cink, Richy Werenski

1:27 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Piercy, Harry Higgs

1:38 p.m.

James Hahn, Bill Haas, Doc Redman

1:49 p.m.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Matthew NeSmith, Stephan Jaeger

2:00 p.m.

Chase Seiffert, Jim Knous, Joshua Creel

2:11 p.m.

Ben Kohles, Austin Smotherman, Norman Xiong

2:22 p.m.

David Lipsky, Brandon Wu, Eugenio Chacarra

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, May 5th

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, May 6th

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, May 7th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 8th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. Here, though, we’re actually focusing on Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll. Perhaps, however, a brief recap on the golfer is needed for those without context, Rory’s youthful-tilted-stardom was way back in the early portions of his professional career. The Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods predictions from same model that nailed exact Masters finish

Cameron Smith secured his fifth career PGA Tour title at the Players Championship in March, collecting $3.6 million in the process. Smith has finished on top of the leaderboard twice this season and will try to win his first major at the 2022 PGA Championship, which gets underway on Thursday, May 19, from Southern Hills Championship Course in Tulsa. With a victory at Southern Hills, Smith will become the first Australian to win the PGA Championship since Jason Day in 2015.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Brian Tee
golfmagic.com

Who is Cameron Smith's girlfriend: Meet Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith is flying the flag for Australia on the PGA Tour in 2022 and he is looking to become the first Aussie to win The Masters since Adam Scott in 2013. Smith shot the best score of the day on Saturday to get within three shots of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. His 68 helped him to reach 6-under-par for the week.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

McIlroy confident ahead of Wells Fargo title defence

May 4 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday that his final-round charge at the Masters has given him a confidence boost ahead of his return to competition this week in Potomac, Maryland where he is the defending champion at the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy capped a closing 64 at...
POTOMAC, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Tour Championship#Quail Hollow Club#Tpc Potomac#Avenel Farm#Eastern#Espn
CBS Sports

2022 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard: Day extends lead in Round 2 as Fowler, McIlroy fall off the pace

TPC Potomac bit back on Friday, as the weather was the main storyline in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship. With a steady dose of heavy rain rolling into the area, players struggled to overcome the soggy golf course, luscious rough and the mental strain which inevitably comes with playing in such conditions. The par 70 averaged nearly three strokes over for the day, a far cry from the under-par average it surrendered to players in the opening round.
POTOMAC, MD
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

In this post, we’re going to be focusing on Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret, but maybe some information on the golfer is needed first. Jordan Spieth had quite a rebound year in 2022. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy