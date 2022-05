Clearing your cookies, cache, and browsing history on Firefox is an easy way to reduce how much you're tracked online. Surfing the web is always fun, but there’s a lot of data collected when you’re doing your browsing. It’s good practice to clear cookies and other saved data on public devices like library computers or shared family computers, so others who use those devices can’t access your accounts or find information on you using your browsing history. On your personal device, it’s good to clear Firefox cookies, cache, and history once in a while to clear space and reduce the amount that websites are tracking you.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO