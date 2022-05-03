ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

7 teens injured while evading police

By Staff reports
mainstreetdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven teenagers were injured, two of them critically, in a Tuesday morning car crash on the outskirts of Alachua. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. on County Road 235, which runs in a southeastern...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Alachua, FL
Crime & Safety
Newberry, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Newberry, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fhp#Uf Health Shands#Mercury Grand Marquis
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News4Jax.com

‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children. The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy