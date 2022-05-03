ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Deadly hit-and-run suspect in Buena Park on the run

By Alexa Mae Asperin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENA PARK, Calif. - The search continues for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash...

NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KTLA

Convicted murderer found dead at Kern Valley State Prison, homicide suspected

A man serving two life sentences for murder died Saturday at Kern Valley State Prison. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the man’s death as a homicide and the man’s cellmate has been segregated from the rest of the prison population. Officials at the Delano-area prison identified the inmate killed as 50-year-old […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Semi truck hauling mobile home hits overpass on 5 FWY, continues driving

Authorities were on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck hauling a severely damaged mobile home Monday evening. Reports indicated that the home struck an overpass on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley, causing the roof of the house to come off - scattering debris all over the roadway and damaging at least one car that was driving behind the big rig. Despite the impact, the driver of the vehicle continued driving away from the scene. California Highway Patrol officers searching for the vehicle warned other crews to be on the lookout for the truck, which was carrying the mobile home missing a roof. With Sky9 overhead, a considerable amount of damage could be seen on the overpass, and CalTrans officials were said to be on their way to examine the integrity of the bridge. Several lanes of the freeway were blocked off as crews cleaned the debris from the road. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Southern California house

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday at a Southern California house that left two men dead and a third wounded, authorities said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 2:15 a.m. found two men with gunshot wounds at the property in southwest Riverside, police said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino couple arrested in connection to March homicide

A San Bernardino man was arrested in connection to a March homicide and his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly helping him. On March 2, San Bernardino police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. 10th Street in San Bernardino for a report of a suspicious death. Police arrived on scene and found 40-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA

