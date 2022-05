Jacksonville — Winn-Dixie is helping with an emergency restock at the Jewish Family & Community Services Food Pantry. No one is exempt from the rising cost of inflation. The Jewish Family & Community Services’ Max Block Food Pantry, which provides a myriad of services to its local community, is experiencing a double digit demand of its hunger-relief services. The rising need has caused a severe shortage of food, despite the ongoing support from the Block family, for whom the pantry was named.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO