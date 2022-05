Clemson coach Kelley Hester remembers a time when the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship field was selected solely by rankings. She was in college at Georgia in 1993 when it changed to regional qualifying. At first, the country was split into two regions, East and West. Then it expanded to three sites in 2001, then four in 2015 and, now, for the first time in 2022, there will be six regional tournaments.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO