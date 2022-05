Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ryan Gebhardt is now the top goal-scorer in the history of NCAA men’s lacrosse. The former Baldwinsville standout earned that acclaim Wednesday when he scored four times for MIT in the top-seeded Engineers’ 12-10 win over Babson in the semifinals of the NEWMAC Tournament. He broke the mark of 284 established by Brent Thomas from New England College in 2000.

