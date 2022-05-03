Air fryer granola with chocolate and chile is our crunchy ideal

I've had something of a love affair with breakfast bakes over the years, making them sweet, with fruit and nuts, or savory, with cheese and lots of vegetables, varying the type and cut of the bread and even calling it a different name - French toast bake or strata - depending on how it presents at the table. The multitude of possibilities for working seasonal produce into an alluring, protein-packed morning meal is one aspect of the dish that draws me in, and the fuss-free make-ahead nature of it is another. For me, there's no better way to spend my weekend morning than quietly sipping a strong cup of coffee and reading the newspaper, so having a fabulous meal in the refrigerator that only needs to be popped in the oven is my idea of a good time. All I'm left to do is kick back and let the enticing aroma fill the room and rouse my appetite while the dish bakes.

