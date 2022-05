CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to a poll released by Hamilton Flourishing, a local political advocacy group, both Wamp siblings are currently leading in their respective races as Election Day prepares to arrive tomorrow.This poll was released on Saturday and was conducted by polling organization Spry Strategies. The poll interviews were conducted via landline and the internet and the survey featured 298 likely Republican primary voters.

