ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Many of the Ukrainians who fled their home when Russia invaded in late February have already found refuge in Western New York. News10NBC talked to one man whose been helping these war refugees find local host families willing to take them in and help them get back on their feet again. In addition to all that, a special dinner is also being planned for this Thursday for these host families, and the newly arrived Ukrainians who have been here for several days now.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO