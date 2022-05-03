Rescuing the rescue

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a family who rescued a "lost puppy" found on a busy road were shocked to learn the animal was actually a baby coyote. The Cape Wildlife Center in Cape Cod said in a Facebook post that a family spotted the small canine wandering alone at the side of a busy road.
The exponential increase in saltwater crocodile populations in the Northern Territory in recent decades may be partly a result of them preying on feral pigs, new research suggests. Scientists who have analysed the diets of saltwater crocodiles in the Territory believe the reptiles have shifted from marine prey to predominantly...
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
