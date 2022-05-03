ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This Instant Pot mussels recipe is fragrant and foolproof

By Ann Maloney
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think long and hard before I add gadgets or tools to my kitchen, so whenever someone gives me an alternative or additional use for an appliance that really works, I do a little happy dance. In February, a reader wrote into our weekly Food chat to ask about...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New Instant Pot coffee maker uses K-Cups, Nespresso capsules or ground coffee

Coffee is an essential part of my life. I seriously think I have coffee running through my veins. How else would I get through the day? But seriously, heading to Starbucks and spending $5 on a coffee every day really adds up. If only you could make your own high-quality brews at home. Now you can with the Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker that’s on sale for $169.99.
SHOPPING
Midland Reporter-Telegram

5 steps you can take now to make your kitchen eco-friendly

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the news about the climate, you aren't alone. While so many of the forces behind climate change are beyond our control, many of us are interested in making changes in our day-to-day lives that help minimize our footprint. In my journey as a sustainable chef,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Make chirashi the next time you're in the mood for sushi

One of the things I've missed most during these past few years of limited social engagement and near-constant uncertainty is the calm elegance of omakase. I miss sitting at a slim restaurant bar, a sushi chef on the other side confidently passing composed bites across the invisible line separating the dining room from the kitchen. There's an intimacy to it, an unspoken trust and palpable respect for the ingredients, for the skill of the chef and the palate of the diner. You can certainly make sushi in your home kitchen, but it is, in my mind, impossible to re-create the omakase experience at home. (Unless you are, or live with, a sushi chef. . . . Then, please invite me over for dinner!)
FOOD & DRINKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Pair this crisp $11 Italian white wine with light bites

Here's a fun experiment if your group and occasion warrant two bottles of wine: Compare the Fossi Bianco 2020, a delightful bargain at $11, and the Tamellini Soave 2020, also a great value at $18. Both are from northern Italy and made from the garganega grape. The Fossi shows how the variety performs outside its classic appellation when handled skillfully. The Tamellini demonstrates why Soave is the standard for this grape - its intensity and depth justify the premium in price.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mussels#White Wine#Instant Pot#Calories#Food Drink#Multicookers#Test Kitchen#Atk
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Dirty soda turns trendy with help from TikTok

Dirty sodas - carbonated drinks "spiked" with cream, syrups and other add-ins - are having a moment on TikTok, propelled, some say, by pop star Oliva Rodrigo, who was photographed with a cup full of the pebble-iced treat. Mormon mommies, too, can lay claim to fueling the Utah-based trend. And...
UTAH STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Overnight blueberry-lemon French toast makes for an effortless brunch

I've had something of a love affair with breakfast bakes over the years, making them sweet, with fruit and nuts, or savory, with cheese and lots of vegetables, varying the type and cut of the bread and even calling it a different name - French toast bake or strata - depending on how it presents at the table. The multitude of possibilities for working seasonal produce into an alluring, protein-packed morning meal is one aspect of the dish that draws me in, and the fuss-free make-ahead nature of it is another. For me, there's no better way to spend my weekend morning than quietly sipping a strong cup of coffee and reading the newspaper, so having a fabulous meal in the refrigerator that only needs to be popped in the oven is my idea of a good time. All I'm left to do is kick back and let the enticing aroma fill the room and rouse my appetite while the dish bakes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy