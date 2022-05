After eight years in the Legislature, Brett Lindstrom believes he is the gubernatorial candidate who, if elected, will be able to hit the ground running. Lindstrom, who visited Grand Island Monday, said he has had more than 60 personally sponsored bills passed in the Nebraska Legislature. His time in government provides a significant difference between himself and his two main competitors, he said. “Experience, I think, matters.”

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO