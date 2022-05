ECommerce fraud is a fast-growing problem, with scammers working every day to steal customers’ data, corporate funds, and consumer goods on a daily basis. One recent study showed that more than 17% of all eCommerce transactions during the 2021 holiday shopping season were fraudulent, a 25% increase from the rest of the year. This rise represented just a fraction of global fraud trends during the past several years, with the increase in online shopping resulting in more entry points for fraud, including identity fraud.

