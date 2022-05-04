ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If These 19 Celebrities Weren't Famous, They'd Be A College Professor Of These 19 Subjects

By Angelica Cheyenne
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

Some believe that there is an alternative universe that is inhabited by replicas of ourselves acting out our inverse realities.

If you daydream long enough, you might find yourself imagining what your personal doppelgänger is doing in a parallel universe; well, people that believe in that sci-fi fantasy do anyway. Whenever I see certain celebs, I sometimes picture them in an alternate reality, thinking about what they'd be doing if they weren't entertainers.

For some reason, I can visualize these 19 celebs being a college professor of these 19 college courses in a multiverse. You know, had they chosen the path of education as opposed to entertainment.

1. Snoop Dogg — English Professor

Snoop Dogg has a strong command on the English language and strength in creative writing, hence why clever metaphors, similes, and idioms can be found in many of his raps. Plus, only a true fan of grammar would be inclined to consistently flex their spelling abilities and vocabulary knowledge like Snoop D-O-double G does in his music. Had Snoop Dogg gone into education he would for sure be an English professor.

2. Jennifer Lopez — Dance History Professor

Jennifer Lopez is a proudly trained dancer, who considers herself to be a dancer before a singer and actress.  With her extreme love for dance, it is evident that Jenny from the block would be an amazing dance history professor if she taught in college.

3. Kim Kardashian — Public Relations & Marketing Professor

Kim Kardashian is the queen of publicity, and knows how to sell a product. When it comes to spin and damage control, Kim Kardashian is a mastermind. In my opinion, instead of pursuing a law degree, Kim K should've went back to college for a public relations and marketing degree since she already is privy to the basis.

4. Will Smith — Physics Professor

Will Smith revealed to the Republic World website in 2021 that he was a physicist at heart. Smith's ability to solve a Rubik's cube in under a minute, great interest in mathematics, and natural charisma would make him the optimal physics professor.

5. Alicia Keys — Music Professor

Alicia keys is a classically trained pianist, songstress, and songwriter. In an alternate universe, Alicia Keys would totally be a music professor, most likely at NYU or Juilliard.

6. Leonardo DiCaprio — Enviromental Science Professor

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is an environmentalist and active advocate for climate change awareness. DiCaprio being anything other than a Environmental Science professor in another dimension would be a crime.

7. Erykah Badu — Philosophy Professor

After watching one Erykah Badu interview, it will become clear that Badu would've inspired all of her students had she become philosophy studies Prof. Badu instead of music superstar Badu.

8. Lady Gaga — Gender & Sexuality Studies Professor

Lady Gaga has always been a loud activist for the LGBTQIA+ community, writing songs to uplift LGBTQ+ members like "Born This Way . " Lady Gaga has always preached the message of inclusivity, acceptance, and appreciating each other's differences. Hypothetically, if Lady Gaga's music career didn't explode, she definitely would've succeeded as a gender and sexuality studies professor.

9. Nick Cannon — Mass Communication & Journalism Professor

Nick Cannon has always had the gift of gab. Over the years, Cannon has used his charm and personality hosting television shows like America's Got Talent and The Masked Singer. Additionally, Cannon also had his own podcast Cannon's Class and radio show on Power 106 titled Nick Cannon Mornings. All of Cannon's on-air hosting positions signify to me that the 41-year-old Wild 'N Out creator would have been a bomb a** mass comm slash journalism professor in a parallel world.

10. Trevor Noah — Political Science Professor

Much of Trevor Noah's daily commentary on the state of the world that is expressed in his The Daily Show with Trevor Noah monologue is analytically political. The comedic spin he puts on serious socioeconomic and political discourse is characteristic of an engaging poli-sci professor.

11. Solange Knowles — Art History Professor

Solange Knowles is extremely creative, and has a distinctive aesthetic that displays her obvious interest in art. Being a Art History professor would definitely be expected for Solange in another time and place.

12. Jessica Lange — Performing Arts Professor

Jessica Lange IS the drama, so it's only right for her to be a performing arts professor in the multiverse.

13. Oprah Winfrey — Economics Professor

Oprah Winfrey spun her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show into a full media empire, which includes Oprah Magazine, the OWN network, and Harpo Production Studios. From all of this, Oprah has amassed a net worth of $2.6 billion. It's quite clear Oprah knows how to make money and manage money; therefore, she'd dominate as an econ professor if she were one.

14. Denzel Washington — Psychology Professor

Go and watch or re-watch Antwone Fisher . After seeing Washington portray the role of therapist Dr. Jerome Davenport, you, too, will agree that Washington would be an impactful psych professor in another reality.

15. Angelina Jolie — Cultural and Ethnic Studies Professor

Angelina Jolie travels all over the world, philanthropically giving back like any true humanitarian should. Jolie also has adopted a few kids of various cultural backgrounds like her Ethiopian daughter Zahara and Cambodian son Maddox. Something about Jolie just radiates cultural and ethnic studies professor.

16. Amara La Negra — Latino Studies Professor

Love & Hip Hop: Miami reality star and songstress Amara La Negra is a proud Afro-Latina that brings much awareness to ongoing problems within the Latin community. Amara La Negra would honestly make a great Latino studies professor, had she chosen education instead of entertainment.

17. Steven Spielberg — Film Professor

Spielberg was born to be a film director. In some inverse universe, if Spielberg wasn't a film producing legend, he'd for sure be a kick-ass film professor that would be rearing generations of Spielbergs.

18. Kendrick Lamar — African-American Studies Professor

Kendrick Lamar is pro-Black to the fullest; therefore, it's no doubt that he'd be an African-American studies professor had he not made it as a rapper.

19. Kerry Washington — Law Professor

Even outside of Scandal Kerry Washington gives attorney vibes. What if in another universe Kerry Washington IS actually Olivia Pope, and Washington was just portraying herself in Scandal , hence why she was so amazing in that role?! Isn't that a mind-blowing concept...

