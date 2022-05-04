If These 19 Celebrities Weren't Famous, They'd Be A College Professor Of These 19 Subjects

If you daydream long enough, you might find yourself imagining what your personal doppelgänger is doing in a parallel universe; well, people that believe in that sci-fi fantasy do anyway. Whenever I see certain celebs, I sometimes picture them in an alternate reality, thinking about what they'd be doing if they weren't entertainers.
For some reason, I can visualize these 19 celebs being a college professor of these 19 college courses in a multiverse. You know, had they chosen the path of education as opposed to entertainment.
1. Snoop Dogg — English Professor
2. Jennifer Lopez — Dance History Professor
3. Kim Kardashian — Public Relations & Marketing Professor
4. Will Smith — Physics Professor
5. Alicia Keys — Music Professor
6. Leonardo DiCaprio — Enviromental Science Professor
7. Erykah Badu — Philosophy Professor
8. Lady Gaga — Gender & Sexuality Studies Professor
9. Nick Cannon — Mass Communication & Journalism Professor
10. Trevor Noah — Political Science Professor
11. Solange Knowles — Art History Professor
12. Jessica Lange — Performing Arts Professor
13. Oprah Winfrey — Economics Professor
14. Denzel Washington — Psychology Professor
15. Angelina Jolie — Cultural and Ethnic Studies Professor
16. Amara La Negra — Latino Studies Professor
17. Steven Spielberg — Film Professor
18. Kendrick Lamar — African-American Studies Professor
