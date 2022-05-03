Baseball Site Changes

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
James Sitter and Logan Frazao helped the Fairview boys basketball team win 25 games and a District 10 championship this past winter. The two also played key roles in Fairview winning the Region 5 title and reaching the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals, which tied a program record for the longest playoff run.
Comments / 0