Conroe, TX

Affordable home builder ASGi Homes debuts Marie Village in Conroe

By Anna Lotz
 3 days ago
Marie Village is a front-porch community in the works off Crocket Martin Road in Conroe by affordable home builder ASGi Homes, which is also based in Conroe. Marie Village held its first homeowners event April 23 with more than...

Nan and Company Properties opens new flagship in the Heights

On May 2, Nan and Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate announced the opening of a new flagship in the Heights at 725 Yale St., Houston. This is the company’s second Houston-area location. According to Jose Almodovar, the co-founder and chief operating officer, the area’s sense of community made the decision for the property’s location a “no-brainer.”
HOUSTON, TX
City Place begins site preparation for 400-acre residential project

Site preparation has officially begun to make way for a new 400-acre residential project in City Place, officials with developer CDC Houston announced in a news release May 3. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, CDC Houston announced a new partnership with Arizona-based DMB Development in June 2021 with plans of adding roughly 600 new single- and multifamily housing units to the 2,000-acre master-planned community by 2023. City Place is currently home to two single-family housing communities—Audubon Grove and Harper Woods—and three multifamily housing communities—The Belvedere, The Mark and The Canopy.
HOUSTON, TX
Grand Living at Tuscan Lakes coming to League City

Grand Living at Tuscan Lakes is under construction at 1850 E. League City Parkway, League City. The four-story, 211,000-square-foot building will have over 180 units for senior citizens along with several amenities, including a library, theater, fitness center, spa, chapel, outdoor spaces and more. Completion is expected in spring 2023. 346-646-7850. www.grandliving.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
102.7 KORD

George Strait Sells Spectacular Hilltop Texas Estate — See Inside [Pictures]

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind, custom-built estate in Texas after several years of trying to find a buyer. According to online listings, Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in one of San Antonio's most exclusive communities sold at the end of 2021 after several years of price drops. The Real Deal real estate website reported in January of 2022 that Strait had sold his home to Shannon Ralson, who owns a medical staffing company in San Antonio called Angel Staffing Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: 1,080-acre community to be developed at FM 1774, Hwy. 105 in Plantersville; Pflugerville ISD facing financial woes due to property values and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of May 4. Note: The following stories were published May 2-3. Greater Houston. A 1,080-acre residential community with commercial space is in the works for the intersection of Hwy. 105 and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Texas Renaissance Festival vendor Ravenswood Leather relocates operations from Oregon to Pinehurst

Ravenswood Leather relocated its operations from Oregon to Pinehurst on March 1, a company representative said. The business, which is located at 32510 Hwy. 249, Pinehurst, offers high-end leather clothing for renaissance, medieval, cosplay and theatrical occasions. Ravenswood Leather has a national presence with items available online, including the option for custom orders. As of late April, the business also plans to add a storefront in six to seven months at its new Pinehurst facility. Ravenswood Leather has had a presence at the Texas Renaissance Festival for 18 years with its three shops: Ravenswood Leather, Ravenswood Armoury and Comfy Corvus, according to the business. 346-703-0733. www.ravenswoodleather.com.
PINEHURST, TX
Kajun Eatz food truck now open in Conroe

Kajun Eatz, a Cajun food truck, opened April 6 at 316 Madeley St., Conroe, according to the business. The truck is stationed at The Table at Madeley, a food truck park that also opened in early April. Along with crawfish, burgers, chicken and tacos, the truck is known for its Fiya sauce and Couyon Friez. 337-578-3964. www.kajuneatz.shop.
CONROE, TX
Houston to host community meeting for new affordable housing project along Stella Link Road

The city of Houston has announced a meeting scheduled for May 5 for the planned development of new affordable homes along Stella Link Road. The meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Harmony School of Ingenuity on 10555 Stella Link Road, Houston. It is intended to give nearby residents a chance to provide input on the project's design, including facades, colors and greenspace layout.
HOUSTON, TX
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Village at Gleannloch Farms to celebrate groundbreaking on expansion May 10

The Village at Gleannloch Farms will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project May 10 at 2 p.m. Located at 9505 Northpointe Blvd., Spring, The Village at Gleannloch Farms is a senior living community that offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and rehabilitation. According to Executive Director Lindsay Weaver, the 26-acre community comprises both apartments and small patio homes called cottages. As part of the expansion, Weaver said The Village at Gleannloch Farms will be adding 12 new cottages to the property for a total of 22 with plans for the first cottages to open by June. 281-569-2999. www.villageatgleannloch.com.
SPRING, TX
The Woodlands-based Texas Autism Academy to open second campus in Magnolia

Texas Autism Academy, which opened in 2017 in The Woodlands, announced it will open a second location at 32605 Tamina Road, Magnolia, in August. The school is a collaboration between TAA and The Grove ABA, which provides applied behavior analysis for individuals with autism and other conditions. The new school will be a pre-K program with an option for half-day ABA services through The Grove. The part-time program is ability based with a focus on elements such as reading readiness, math skills, social-emotional skills and early learning in a small-group environment, according to the school. It also offers a 7-2 student-to-teacher ratio, individualized education plans and a board-certified behavior analyst.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Grand Parkway widening in design in Tomball area

The Texas Department of Transportation has plans to widen the Grand Parkway from Hwy. 249 to Kuykendahl Road east of Tomball, but the number of lanes is to be determined. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez said TxDOT is scheduled to let the project in February 2024, and the agency is at 20% of its design milestone.
TOMBALL, TX
Houston, TX
