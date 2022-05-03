Affordable home builder ASGi Homes debuts Marie Village in Conroe

Texas Autism Academy, which opened in 2017 in The Woodlands, announced it will open a second location at 32605 Tamina Road, Magnolia, in August. The school is a collaboration between TAA and The Grove ABA, which provides applied behavior analysis for individuals with autism and other conditions. The new school will be a pre-K program with an option for half-day ABA services through The Grove. The part-time program is ability based with a focus on elements such as reading readiness, math skills, social-emotional skills and early learning in a small-group environment, according to the school. It also offers a 7-2 student-to-teacher ratio, individualized education plans and a board-certified behavior analyst.
