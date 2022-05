Wisconsin – In response to media reports that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI) reminded people that: Abortion is still legal in Wisconsin and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s doors are open. This draft decision is a wakeup call that the Court may soon formally announce its intent to end the constitutional right to abortion, which could allow Wisconsin’s 172-year-old criminal abortion law to go into effect — banning abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or the health of the woman. The Wisconsin Legislature can act today to repeal this dangerous and outdated law to protect safe and legal access to abortion.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO