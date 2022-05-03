County Executive Elrich to Join Montgomery’s Celebration of ‘Bike to School Day’ on Wednesday, May 4, at Event at Richie Park Elementary School in Rockville
Wednesday, May 4. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Montgomery County will join the celebration of the annual Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May. 4, with a fun-filled event from 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Richie Park Elementary School in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and representatives of the County’s Department of Transportation...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
