State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

For another person in another country at another time, the case might have been a minor matter: An American citizen detained at an airport for allegedly possessing a cannabis derivative legal in much of the world.But the circumstances for Brittney Griner couldn’t have been worse. Griner, a WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in Russia, where the offense can mean years in prison, and at a moment when tensions with the U.S. were rising to their highest point in decades. She is a prominent gay, Black woman facing trial in a country where authorities have been...

