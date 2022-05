EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $210,000 and arrested 17 fugitives over the last week. “The work performed by our CBP officers continues to enhance the safety of our community and our country,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our priority mission is homeland security however the inspections we perform uncover a wide variety of violations on a daily basis.” On April 22, CBP officers working in El Paso intercepted narcotics in two…

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO