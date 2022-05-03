ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driedger to Join Team Canada

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraken goaltender Chris Driedger gets first opportunity to "wear the maple leaf" at this month's IIHF World Championship. Play begins May 13 in Finland. Both Kraken goalies, Chris Driedger and Philipp Grubauer, will be playing for their national teams at the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland that...

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL
NHL

Skinner selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

Forward helped raise over $100,000 toward 'Bald for Bucks' campaign. Jeff Skinner has been selected as the Sabres' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Preview: Game Three at Boston

BOSTON, MA. - The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business to start the series on home ice, but now they'll have to try and do the same as the Boston Bruins play host at TD Garden. When: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App,...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Sign Kelemen to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Milos Kelemen to a two-year entry-level contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to have Milos join our organization," said Armstrong. "He is a...
NHL
NHL

Habs become No. 1 NHL team on Twitch

The Canadiens finished the 2021-22 season on a high note on and off the ice. After filling the net 10 times against the Florida Panthers in the final game of the season on Friday, the Habs hit the 'Net on Saturday to become the most-followed team on Twitch. Live from...
NHL
NHL

DeSmith Will Miss Rest of Playoffs After Undergoing Core Muscle Surgery

The net now belongs to Louis Domingue for the foreseeable future as Tristan Jarry remains out. After missing all of Pittsburgh's Round One matchup with the New York Islanders after getting injured in practice, and then undergoing core muscle surgery at the conclusion of last season, Casey DeSmith said he hoped his injury woes were behind him.
HOCKEY
NHL

Buffalo Sabres May 2022 Teacher of the Month

I’ve been teaching fifth grade for 23 years. I decided to become a teacher because of my experience working at a preschool in college and to honor my grandmother who was also a teacher for many years. What I love most about teaching is working students and helping them reach those aha moments. Nothing gives me the same kind of joy as when I see the look in a student’s eyes the moment they truly understand something. I’ve also been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years which is as rewarding as teaching.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Flames: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' Game 3 against Calgary on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's Game 3 of the first round between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center:. First Round - Game 3 (series tied 1-1)
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Barclay Goodrow out for rest of Rangers series vs Penguins

The New York Rangers held an optional skate on Friday after thrilling 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. They came into the game looking to even the series and down two key players. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren (lower-body) was a game-time decision but was scratched in favor of Justin Braun. And forward Barclay Goodrow (lower-body) was also scratched for Dryden Hunt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Miller, Boudreau, Horvat & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, there is an update on the contract negotiations between the organization and forwards J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Additionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver is in question, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson will join Team Sweden in Finland for the 2022 IIHF World Championships.
NHL

Comments / 0

