Tallahassee, FL

Florida State listed as slight underdog to LSU in early Week One odds

By Dustin Lewis
 3 days ago

The matchup is projected to be one of the closest among the top games in week one.

The upcoming summer is the only thing holding back the 2022 college football season from getting underway now that spring practice has concluded around the country. Florida State had a promising slate of practices as the coaching staff began to integrate talented transfers alongside returning players from last season.

There is a quiet optimism building in Tallahassee that the Seminoles will take the next step under head coach Mike Norvell and make it back to the postseason during his third season leading the program. Despite the belief inside of the locker room and Moore Athletic Center, Florida State is still projected to enter week one's game against LSU as the underdog with more than three months remaining until kickoff.

According to William Hill Sports Book, LSU is considered a slight favorite (-3.5) over the Seminoles at this time. As of now, the matchup is predicted to be one of the closest among the top games in week one.

The contest will mark the first game that new head coach Brian Kelly will coach at LSU. Coincidentally, Kelly also opened the season against Florida State in 2021, where he guided the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 41-38 overtime victory over the Seminoles on the road.

The Tigers are looking to the new face of their program to garner some early momentum. LSU won the national championship behind Joe Burrow in 2019 but has limped to an 11-12 overall record over the past two seasons, which culminated in former head coach Ed Orgeron stepping down at the conclusion of last year.

Despite the changes at the top, LSU will field a capable team in the fall. Star wide receiver Kashon Boutte is back in the fold to pair with either Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels or returning veteran Myles Brennan. Running backs Kevontre Bradford and Armoni Goodwin stood out during the spring game.

On the other side of the ball, Florida State's offensive line will have its hands full with a Tigers defensive line that accumulated nine tackles for loss and six sacks during the spring exhibition. The front four of Maason Smith, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and Jaquelin Roy will be a combination that the Seminoles scheme for over the next few months.

At the same time, Florida State is bringing back a lot of experience of its own including star quarterback Jordan Travis, multiple offensive linemen, and the majority of the defense. If the transfers can settle into their roles by the fall, the Seminoles have a legitimate opportunity to be successful out of the gate.

It's also beneficial that the coaching staff will get a game under their belt before the showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Florida State will take on Duquesne at home in week zero, and the program will be sure not to overlook another FCS opponent after what transpired last year.

Tallahassee, FL
