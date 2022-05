CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three northeastern Iowa family members were sentenced in federal court for their roles in crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes. In plea agreements, it was established that 53-year-old Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, directed 27-year-old Marshal Dillion Rosenbaum to apply for a crop loan with the USDA on the pretense that Marshal would take over the farm due to health problems Aimee and her husband 58-year-old Donald Rosenbaum faced. After Marshal obtained over $165,000 in loan proceeds, Aimee applied for obtained over $1.3 million in loans on the pretense that Aimee and Donald would continue to farm the land.

