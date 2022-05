Chris Guess defeated Dave Van Buskirk in the Republican mayor’s race 1,790-1,547. Independent candidates Eddie Clark and Gene F. Snead Jr. will run against Guess in the Aug. 4 general election. Greg King defeated Dean Binkley 1,552-1,289 in the Republican sheriff’s race. Incumbent Independent Sheriff Tim Fuller and Independent...

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO