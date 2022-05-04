From Austria To Delton, Mich.: How Bernhard Raimann's Foreign Exchange Year Put Him On A Path To The NFL – And Made A Lasting Impact On The Family And Town That Hosted Him
Nearly seven years before he became the No. 77 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a high school junior from Austria named Bernhard Raimann filled out an application to spend a year abroad as a foreign exchange student. Height: 198 centimeters. Weight: 98 kilograms. Country preference: United States....www.colts.com
