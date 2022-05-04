From Austria To Delton, Mich.: How Bernhard Raimann's Foreign Exchange Year Put Him On A Path To The NFL – And Made A Lasting Impact On The Family And Town That Hosted Him

The Detroit Lions picked inside the top-10 picks of the NFL Draft for the fourth year in a row. While each of these picks have yielded mixed results, there’s a feeling that Detroit emerged from the 2022 draft with a potential franchise cornerstone in Aidan Hutchinson. Not only that, but the Lions managed to also trade up from pick no. 32, taking advantage of a wide receiver-heavy draft to select Alabama’s Jameson Williams. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes went on to address defense with five of his team’s final six picks, as the organization looks to improve a unit that allowed the fourth-most total yards per game in the league last year.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO