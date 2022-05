A five race slate of spring races in Arizona for Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction concludes on Saturday night at Glendale’s Adobe Mountain Speedway. The 30-race season for the stock production Midgets features races across Northern and Southern California all summer before three additional Arizona events in the fall. A driver’s best 12 finishes count towards the championship. Each participant must make at least one start at each of the six tracks to be eligible for the title.

