MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of Minnesota senators are responding to a recent article that claimed 40 workers have accused the Wilf family of wage theft in excess of $100,000. The Minnesota Reformer reported that the workers were involved in the Vikings Lakes project, the Eagan-based complex housing the Vikings’ headquarters and training facilities. “It appears that worker abuse has occurred right in our backyard, in Eagan, on a luxurious athletic facility that has been subsidized by the taxpayers. These workers need to be supported, they need to be believed, and the Wilf family needs to correct the wrongs they have suffered,”...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO