Seahawks announce changes to offseason schedule, minicamp dates
The Seattle Seahawks began their official offseason workout program on April 19 and have now entered Phase Two of the schedule. On Monday, the Seahawks announced a couple of changes to the upcoming practice dates.
Seattle’s rookie minicamp will take place this weekend, beginning Friday, May 6 and wrapping up on Sunday, Mother’s Day. The full rookie camp schedule is as follows:
- Friday: 1:35 p.m. PT start time, coach Pete Carroll and selected players to speak following practice at 2:20 p.m. PT
- Saturday: 1:35 p.m. PT start time, select players to speak at 2:20 p.m. PT
- Sunday: 10:15 a.m. PT start time, Carroll to speak at 11:05 a.m. PT
Seattle has also announced a change to the Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp, which was originally set to take place from Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16. The Seahawks’ minicamp is now scheduled for a week earlier, commencing on Tuesday, June 7.
Practice times and media availability for the upcoming OTAs and mandatory minicamp will be announced at a later date.
Comments / 0