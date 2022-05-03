ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks announce changes to offseason schedule, minicamp dates

By Liz Mathews
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks began their official offseason workout program on April 19 and have now entered Phase Two of the schedule. On Monday, the Seahawks announced a couple of changes to the upcoming practice dates.

Seattle’s rookie minicamp will take place this weekend, beginning Friday, May 6 and wrapping up on Sunday, Mother’s Day. The full rookie camp schedule is as follows:

  • Friday: 1:35 p.m. PT start time, coach Pete Carroll and selected players to speak following practice at 2:20 p.m. PT
  • Saturday: 1:35 p.m. PT start time, select players to speak at 2:20 p.m. PT
  • Sunday: 10:15 a.m. PT start time, Carroll to speak at 11:05 a.m. PT

Seattle has also announced a change to the Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp, which was originally set to take place from Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16. The Seahawks’ minicamp is now scheduled for a week earlier, commencing on Tuesday, June 7.

Practice times and media availability for the upcoming OTAs and mandatory minicamp will be announced at a later date.

