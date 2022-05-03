ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks announce 2 roster moves, including re-signing S Josh Jones

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfMRB_0fRuTtoT00

The Seattle Seahawks announced two roster moves this afternoon a couple of days after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

Defensive tackle Niles Scott has been waived and former Seattle safety Josh Jones has been re-signed to take his place.

Jones (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) has played 58 games in his NFL career, including four with the Seahawks in the 2021 season after they suffered a rash of injuries in their secondary late in the year.

Unsurprisingly, Seattle elected not to draft a safety prospect this year. Jones joins Ryan Neal and Marquise Blair as the backups behind starters Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Three moves to make following the 2022 NFL Draft

Brett Veach has earned himself a vacation. After months (years, really) of college player analysis and grades, from Power 5 programs to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the Kansas City Chiefs general manager was able to clear the slate of those efforts and wipe the big board in the front office clean—at least for this offseason’s work—following the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a fine effort that’s earned very high grades and it should cement the future for the Chiefs at several positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson. So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
NBC Sports

Possible first sign Deebo is drawing back closer to 49ers

When the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft concluded and Deebo Samuel remained with the 49ers, it seemed to signal he would be going nowhere for a good, long while. Samuel initially signaled his dissatisfaction with the 49ers weeks earlier when he unfollowed the 49ers' official accounts on social media and scrubbed all photos of him in uniform.
NFL
Yardbarker

Analysis: Assessing Seahawks' Offensive Depth Chart Following 2022 NFL Draft

After adding nine new players in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have officially transitioned into phase two of their offseason program with rookie minicamp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp all coming in the near future. With the draft now in the rearview mirror, general manager John Schneider and...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy