ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago expected to reach ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk soon; city’s top doctor says mask rules could return if ‘high’ level reached

By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJsqQ_0fRuSc9z00
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, holds a face mask while speaking on Feb. 22. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday that she anticipates the city’s COVID-19 risk could jump from “low” to “medium” levels as early as Friday, following the raised risk levels in suburban Cook County last week.

But the increased risk level is not enough to trigger any new citywide mask mandates, she said. Last month, she suggested a medium level designation could lead to a reinstated mask mandate at Chicago Public Schools, but on Tuesday, said masks would be “strongly recommended” in schools, as well as around the city.

“If we move to medium, it’s not like the sky is falling,” Arwady said during her weekly Facebook livestreaming Q&A event. “There will be no major changes coming, we just want to put a brake on some of those transmissions. If and when we move to medium risk in Chicago, you will be seeing stronger recommendations around wearing masks indoors. You don’t need to avoid gatherings, but we will be asking you to put on a mask.”

Under the latest national guidelines, DuPage County moved to medium risk two weeks ago and last week Lake County moved to medium.

The city’s COVID-19 dashboard reveals Chicagoans being hospitalized with COVID-19 hasn’t been this low since July 2021. Arwady said variant surveillance has stepped up, but omicron is still the most prevalent variant in the Midwest and U.S. No new variant has emerged, she added.

“We would get to a medium COVID-19 community level either with a significant increase in cases or a noted impact on our health system and to get to ‘high’ you have to both see a lot of cases and big impact on the health system,” Arwady said.

Arwady said only at high risk will a requirement “in a legal mandate kind of way” be put in place.

“When we get into medium for me, it’s like a yellow traffic light a little bit — it says cases are going up, nothing of huge alarm, but there is more risk,” she said. “I want people to understand when that risk goes up, you want to be more careful.”

She added: “We are only planning to put mask requirements in place at a high-risk level. I always put a caveat on that. I say, if we were to get a new variant of concern emerging; if we were to see a major change in viral transmission dynamics, we may need to be more conservative. But in the absence of that, assuming that COVID continues to behave in the way it’s been behaving we would not mandate masking or vaccines for high risk settings unless we were at a high level per CDC.”

CPS reiterated Tuesday that it’s strongly encouraging everyone to mask up in its schools and will continue to follow CDC guidance on masks. In its ongoing dispute with the Chicago Teachers Union over masking, CPS has noted that the CDC is now recommending universal indoor masking in schools where the community transmission level is high.

Chicago’s COVID-19 rate remains slightly under 200 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, which is the general benchmark to be considered “medium” risk under the CDC’s metric, though hospitalizations can also be a factor.

For Illinois, the statewide seven-day case rate as of Tuesday is 212, up from 193 Friday.

Chicago Tribune’s Dan Petrella contributed.

drockett@chicagotribune.com

ayin@chicagotribune.com

tswartz@tribpub.com

Comments / 4

WLM2
3d ago

you have to love this lady, I don't know why the Chicago Tribune is posting a picture, that's over two months old. with an updated news brief. must be short on help.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Public Schools#Covid#Cdc#Masking#Q A#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Chicago Public Radio

How Englewood’s population decline is tied to predatory housing practices

Advocates say declining student enrollment, school closures and loss of wealth have their roots in segregation. And few places know that better than Chicago’s Englewood community. As a continuation of our conversation about disinvestment in the neighborhood, Reset discusses how predatory housing practices are tied to population loss and...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations. Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

A casino for River West gets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s nod. What’s in the plan and what happens next?

After a 30-year effort, Chicago has a casino deal on the table. Here’s a look at what the proposal includes, what is expected to happen next and when a printing plant could be replaced with a gambling palace — if nothing derails the plans. It’s more than a casino The entertainment complex’s plans include a 500-room hotel tower, a 3,000-seat theater, an outdoor music venue and an “immense ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy