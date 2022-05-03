ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

"Potential wokie": Ohio's only anti-Trump GOP Senate candidate is gaining steam and triggering Trump

By Timothy Evans
Salon
 3 days ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump launched an angry rant while speaking on an Ohio radio talk show Tuesday against a GOP Senate primary candidate who recently has surged in the polls against J.D. Vance, who he recently endorsed.

During an appearance on "The Bruce Hooley Show," Trump made up the term "potential wokie" while disparaging candidate Matt Dolan. Hooley teed up Trump by saying he doesn't believe that Dolan is "an authentic conservative" because the candidate supports Ohio's Equality Act, which would afford protective status to LGBQT citizens. The former president was only too happy to use that as a starting point to jump into the fray.

"I don't know that much about him, but what I do know is that he's involved with the Cleveland Indians. Being somewhat of a baseball fan, I didn't think that name change was a good thing. I think that anybody who does is wokie, or potentially wokie," Trump opined.

He then extended his criticism of sports teams that have changed their nicknames so as not to continue disparaging Native Americans by saying he also was against the decision by the Washington football team to drop the moniker "Redskins" in favor of the "Commanders."

Dolan, an Ohio State Senator and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, very deliberately did not seek out Trump's endorsement. He is part of the ownership group of the recently renamed Cleveland Guardians professional baseball team.

Of the name change, Trump groused, "That would actually get me not to vote for somebody like that."

vortex
3d ago

if you don't display an appropriate amount of hate and prejudice you can't be a true conservative...that's the jist of the article...

Wanda Wisniewski
3d ago

who cares what he thinks coming from someone that was fired from the white house what part of that doesn't he understand

D_Snutz
3d ago

When have you ever seen / heard someone bashing one of their own that bad. This is where the Republican Party is at. The Trump reduces themselves to name calling when they don’t like someone. I’m looking forward to all of the RINOs voting blue to vote the cult out. Do you think they’ll vote for the trump party? Let’s go RINOs, help us rid the government of the Cult.

The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
Salon

