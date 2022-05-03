ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas' Jaylin Williams invited to compete in NBA draft combine

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylin Williams has been reportedly invited to participate in the 2022 NBA draft combine, according to Adam Zagoria of Zags Blog.

Williams, who was named to the All-SEC second team, averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 37 games. He finished fifth in the country in total rebounds (364) and fourth in defensive win shares (3.0).

He was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

The draft combine will run May 16-22 in Chicago, Illinois, and feature executives and scouts from all 30 teams. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.

The 6-foot-10 forward is considered by some to be a potential first-round pick. He is viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in the draft with an improving offensive game. He has also impressed with his passing and ability to see the floor as a big man.

Williams announced last month that he would enter the draft but would not hire an agent to maintain his remaining collegiate eligibility. He has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

