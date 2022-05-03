ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: May 4-8

By Dan Murphy
Cover picture for the articleThe grand opening of The Tap Yard Brookfield (2925 N. Barker Rd.) is happening at 3 p.m. The celebration includes a couple of special keg tappings and food from Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese. Welcome another Tap Yard to the family. The Tap Yard Waukesha (1150 W. Sunset Dr.)...

