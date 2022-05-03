ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Power from Lake Powell wins out as West’s water shortage forces hard decisions; Lake Mead will go lower

By Greg Haas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oXrY_0fRuJi8S00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam will continue without interruption as officials announced the decision on Tuesday to keep more water in Lake Powell.

The extra water for Lake Powell will keep the lake level about 16 feet higher, ensuring continued power production by the dam’s turbines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLLYB_0fRuJi8S00

But it will mean Lake Mead will drop lower than it would have with normal water releases upstream. Officials estimated earlier this year the move would mean an extra 7-foot to 8-foot drop for Lake Mead. Water officials who manage water supplies said in April that the drop would not threaten water supplies for Las Vegas.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation floated a plan in April to keep 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell rather than letting it flow to Lake Mead. A news release on Tuesday indicates that 350,000 acre-feet have already been held back, and another 130,000 acre-feet will be retained by the end of September.

An additional decision was announced today to take 500,000 acre-feet from Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Wyoming and Utah, about 455 miles upstream from Lake Powell on the Green River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iE9a_0fRuJi8S00

“Today’s decision reflects the truly unprecedented challenges facing the Colorado River Basin and will provide operational certainty for the next year. Everyone who relies on the Colorado River must continue to work together to reduce uses and think of additional proactive measure we can take in the months and years ahead to rebuild our reservoirs,” said Assistant Secretary of Water and Science Tanya Trujillo.

“Reclamation applauds the quick response and support from across the Basin for these actions,” said Reclamation Acting Commissioner David Palumbo. “As we focus on these short-term response actions, we recognize the importance of simultaneously planning for the longer-term to stabilize our reservoirs before we face an even larger crisis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkVod_0fRuJi8S00

The “bathtub ring” at Lake Mead is a stark reminder of the severity of the drought, which began about 20 years ago. As the lake level continues to drop, the lake has revealed other sights unseen for decades. The top of Intake No. 1 — the uppermost pipe in the lake for taking drinking water for the Las Vegas valley — poked above the lake’s surface in recent weeks. And over the weekend, authorities discovered a barrel with a body in it. Early evidence indicates the barrel was dumped more than 30 years ago.

“The West is experiencing a historic drought, fueled by climate change ,” Trujillo said. “This funding opportunity and the WaterSMART Program as a whole are part of the Department’s strategy to tackle the short- and long-term challenge of climate change by improving water use and supply efficiency, sustainability, and reliability.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375tr2_0fRuJi8S00

Water officials in Southern Nevada have repeated the importance of conservation, which helped offset growth in water demand in the Las Vegas valley over the past years.

Officials had expressed concern about damage that might be done if Lake Powell dropped so low that Glen Canyon Dam’s power generation stopped. Infrastruction in the dam could have been damaged to the point that it would interfere with future water releases, officials said.

The current level at Lake Mead is just over 1,054 feet. In August, when the federal government declared a water shortage in the west following years of drought, the lake was at 1,067.8 feet. The lake level is expressed as an elevation, not depth: the surface of Lake Mead is now at 1,054 feet above sea level.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Missouri kids found safe in Amarillo, kidnapping suspects in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two missing Missouri children have been found safe in Amarillo. Amarillo Police said the suspected kidnappers, their biological mother Kayla Heins and Rashad Karim Abdul, have been taken into custody. APD said the children will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians. The two children had been reported missing through […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Belton ISD speaks on high school stabbing

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District, in conjunction with local law enforcement, continues to investigate the stabbing which occurred at Belton High School yesterday. The district says the Belton community is devastated to lose Jose Ramirez, Jr. Administrators are working with the Belton Police Department to ensure students are able to […]
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortage#Water Supplies#Surface Water#Klas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Belton High School remains closed Thursday

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Wednesday that classes at Belton High School will be canceled on Thursday, including all dual credit courses, out of consideration for the difficult time following this week’s stabbing. A district statement says counseling teams will be on-site in the Belton High School library from […]
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top baby names of 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Social Security Administration said, during the unprecedented time, parents have once again chosen to stick with familiar names. Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880, the SSA said. Parents supply the name at the time of a child’s birth to the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD to name Teachers of the Year at Friday ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District released information regarding the district’s upcoming Teacher of the Year celebration Friday morning. According to a news release from the district, the district will name its 2022 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year at a ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Great […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Thursday morning crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information on a Thursday morning crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead. According to a news release, officers from the department, along with personnel from the Clovis Fire/EMS responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 8:35 […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy