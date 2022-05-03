ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman: Matt Reeves explains why Bruce Wayne doesn’t disguise his voice as Batman

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Director Matt Reeves has opened up about why Bruce Wayne doesn’t disguise his voice when he transforms into the Caped Crusader in the latest version of The Batman .

Reeves’ reimagining of the popular superhero stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character. Throughout the film, Wayne/Batman follows clues left behind by a sadistic killer.

In a recent interview, the director explained his decision in giving his Dark Knight a natural-sounding voice rather than a growl, as done in previous iterations.

“I knew I didn’t wanna do a Batman that had been done previously, that had the growl that we’d seen,” Reeves told Cinemablend .

He continued: “Because I knew that in this version, if you’re gonna do a detective story, Batman is gonna have a lot of dialogue scenes.

“Which, when you actually look at all the movies, Bruce may have a lot of long dialogue scenes but Batman’s dialogue scenes, he has dialogue but it’s controlled.”

The film, which was recently made available on HBO Max for US viewers , has received widespread critical acclaim, particularly with Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s performances singled out for praise .

It was also confirmed that Pattinson will reprise his role in the film’s forthcoming sequel, currently in development.

Read The Independent’s full review here .

The Batman is out in cinemas now and available to stream on HBO Max for US viewers.

