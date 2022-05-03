ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Recreate These Dramatic Hair Moments From The 2022 Met Gala

By Samjah Iman
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FITAm_0fRuFMU400

Source: Getty / Getty

The fashion fanatics are still high after last night’s Met Gala , and rightfully so. Most of the looks were breathtaking, leaving a lasting impression that cannot be erased. While the fashion was giving what it was supposed to be giving, it was the hairstyles and hairpieces that stole the show.

Winnie Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNDwc_0fRuFMU400

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Supermodel Winnie Harlow sashayed on the Met Gala Red Carpet wearing an eye-catching Iris Van Herpen ensemble. Her hair was swept back into a sleek bun, exclusively using @unite_hair , and adorned by a striking, feathered headpiece. Harlow’s look was totally in alignment with the “Gilded Glamour“ theme, and her hairstyle and accessories completed her look. “Our inspiration was a high-fashion ballerina this year,” stated Harlow’s hairstylist Davontae’ Washington .

Cardi B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWezI_0fRuFMU400

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Cardi is known to give a memorable red carpet moment, and she did not fail us last night. The “WAP” rapper wowed the crowd in Versace, and her hairstyle, created by Tokyo Stylez , definitely matched her glam. “We were inspired by her gorgeous gold Versace dress that’s covered in gold chains to create this glamorous 90’s, voluminous updo.” stated Stylez who used TRESemmé and Dyson to secure Cardi’s mane.

Gabrielle Union

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sew29_0fRuFMU400

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Gabrielle Union was absolutely breathtaking in Versace as she nailed the “Gilded Glamour” theme also while channeling vintage Black excellence. Her hairstyle matched her ensemble perfectly. It featured a part in the middle and a slicked back bun. Union’s hairstylist, Larry Sims , used the actress’ own hair products ( Flawless by Gabrielle Union ) to achieve her look.

Ciara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3vuf_0fRuFMU400

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Ciara strutted on the Met Gala Red Carpet in silver and black stripe Michael Kors gown. Her “Gilded Glamour” was heavily highlighted in her hairdo with celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez adding silver accents throughout her middle part, and several inches of length. “I knew I wanted the hair to make a statement while still complimenting Michael Kors’ design. I was immediately in love with the silver detailing and that became the inspiration for the creative elements I wanted to add to the hair.” stated Ramirez who used @unite_hair products to complete Ciara’s look.

Get the steps on how to recreate their looks, below:

1. Cardi B’s Updo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43r9To_0fRuFMU400 Source:Getty

2. Ciara’s Dramatic Middle Part

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2swb_0fRuFMU400 Source:Getty

  • To start, I used UNITE SILKY:SMOOTH Active Wash and Hydrating Complex . Knowing I was going to use 40” extensions, this was crucial in detangling and softening, fighting frizz and repelling humidity, especially on this rainy day.

  • After towel-drying, I sprayed SILKY:SMOOTH Heat Activator to “seal” the deal. This spray detangles, protects the hair from heat damage, and seals the cuticle to fight off humidity. On top, I layered a generous amount of SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream.

  • Once her hair was fully dried, I parted it down the center and twisted small sections off each side of the part while spraying the workable Le:Play Hairspray which provides a natural satin finish.

  • As the twist coiled up, I pinned them and shaped them to create a crown like updo. I left some ends loose and curled them, and, in the back, I used a large barrel iron to create a soft, wavy texture.

  • To finish the look, I dabbed CONUNDRUM Paste in the part line to stick my silver leafing detail.

3. Gabrielle Union’s Sleek Do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1on5lT_0fRuFMU400 Source:Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Gabrielle Union
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Straight Hair#Hair Spray#Hair Conditioner#Hair Colour#Getty Getty#Winnie Harlow Source#Wap#Gabrielle Union Source#Getty Gabrielle Union
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy