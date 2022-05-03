ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Here's Where You Can Celebrate National Star Wars Day In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFI9S_0fRuF6Rh00

Photo: Getty Images

National Star Wars Day occurs annually on May 4, and pays homage to one of the most iconic films of all time. Chicago is kicking off the holiday with various themed events. On Wednesday, the city will be strewn with Star Wars themed trivia, art, outdoor showings, costume parties and more!

According to ABC7 , Empirical Brewery is hosting a trivia night and encourages its patrons to dress in their best Star Wars costumes to win a prize. Here is what the brewery said about their trivia night:

"Come by Empirical Brewery, Chicago's nerdiest brewery, to celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars Trivia, hosted by "How Star Wars Is It?" podcasters, Mike & Josiah! Feel like decking out in your best Jedi attire? Great! Prizes will be given out to best dressed as well as trivia winners."

On the other side of the spectrum, the Elmhurst Public Library is holding a Star Wars Jedi Academy event that encourages participation from local children in the third, fourth and fifth grades. Here is what the library said about the event:

"Padawans, it's time to use the Force. Test your skills at our Jedi Academy. If successful you are, a Jedi you will become. For grades 3-5. Live in-person. Registration with an EPL card required."

ABC7 mentioned that residents can even join their kids in lightsaber training at Highland Park. Here is what organizers said about the training event:

"Pew Pew!! Star Wars day brings out all the Padawans, Jedis, and Rebel Alliance for a stellar afternoon! Participants will learn the lightsaber basics from a Jedi Master, create their own mini Ewok fairy house, and have an intergalactic sweet treat. Ages 6-9."

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Smoque, One of Chicago’s Premier Barbecues, Is Opening a Steakhouse

Back in 2019, Barry Sorkin, the owner of Smoque BBQ, one of Chicago’s best places for ribs, brisket, and pulled pork, applied for a liquor license under a fairly obvious name: “Steaque.” The assumption was Sorkin would take the same care toward ribeyes, New York strips, and T-bones as he did with the smoked meats at Smoque.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Respond to Chicagwa, Mayor Lightfoot’s Canned Water Gimmick

Chicagoans are, shall we say, well acquainted with the concept of water. Lake Michigan is full of it, as is the Chicago River, and the stuff (hopefully) flows out of taps all over the city. But on Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a repackaging of the familiar substance, dubbed Chicagwa, as a limited run of canned Chicago water adorned with labels from a several local street artists. The canned water is part of an initiative designed to highlight the city’s water infrastructure, according to a rep, and starting Wednesday, it can be found (for free) at well-known restaurants and cafes including the Wiener’s Circle, Manny’s, and Dark Matter Coffee.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Watch Movies On A Gorgeous Rooftop This Summer

Fulton Market just upped their movie-theater game with a brand new rooftop movie experience. The London-based Rooftop Cinema Clu b is coming to Chicago and is set to open this May. The Rooftop Cinema Club will premiere its first film on May 26 at the luxe Fulton Market location. Tickets will range from $18–$27 and are set to go on sale starting May 3rd.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Day#Jedi Academy#Star Wars Costumes#Costume Parties#Abc7#Empirical Brewery#Mike Josiah#Epl#Padawans
Chicago Tribune

Chicago SummerDance is back for 2022, returning with live dance in Chicago parks and Spirit of Music Garden

Chicago SummerDance returns this summer in full force, live and in person, how appropriate for 2022 being the Year of Chicago Dance. The schedule, announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, kicks off in June and includes events for Taste of Chicago in July. Many of the early events are SummerDance in the Parks, with dancing and music ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Iconic neon sign at Orange Garden restaurant winds up in surprising hands after auction

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan used to joke to his wife, Chloe Mendel, that if she ever wanted to buy him a present, it should be the neon sign reading “Chop Suey” in bold letters outside Orange Garden restaurant on a bustling stretch of Irving Park Road in the North Center neighborhood. “It was like, ‘Of course you would ask for something I could never deliver,” Mendel said ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Virtue chef Erick Williams opening po’boy restaurant in Hyde Park

Chef Erick Williams is hot off a win for chef of the year at the Chicago-focused Jean Banchet Awards last weekend, but he’s hardly taking a break to celebrate. As is always the case with the chef behind lauded Hyde Park restaurant Virtue, he starts off with gratitude for the accolade. “It’s humbling,” Williams said Monday. “And it’s also a little surreal, in the sense that the restaurant ...
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
782
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy