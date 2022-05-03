ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lviv, Ukrainian Town Near Polish Border, Rocked by Explosions

The Ukrainian town of Lviv, located near the country's border with Poland, was hit by heavy explosions Tuesday, amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

In a tweet, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote , "Explosions in Lviv. Please stay in the bomb shelters!"

In several subsequent tweets, the mayor said that "Part of Lviv experiences power outages," following the explosions. "In the result of the rocket strike two power substations were damaged. A part of the city doesn't have an electricity," the mayor said in a third tweet.

The news of explosions in Lviv comes amid continued fighting between Ukrainian and Russian military forces after Russia declared a "special military operation" and invaded the neighboring nation on February 24.

Several other social media users shared videos and photos of the explosions seen and heard in Lviv on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtXw4_0fRuDv0Z00

"Cruise missiles hitting Lviv about an hour ago," Twitter user Neil Hauser wrote in response to a video from TPYXA news.

The Kyiv Independent also confirmed that the town was hit by at least one missile.

"2 electrical substations damaged by missile attack in Lviv, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovy," the Kyiv Independent wrote in a tweet. "Ukrainian Railways company said that the trains heading to Lviv are being delayed because Russians targeted the substations that are part of the railway infrastructure."

CNN's Jim Sciutto also posted about the explosions in Lviv, writing "Blasts heard in Lviv, Ukraine, coming from east, south and west of the city center. One site is close to the city center. From another, a huge plume of black smoke can be seen billowing across sky. All the lights across city appear to be out. - CNN teams reporting."

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Tuesday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron . According to Reuters, citing Russian news agencies, Putin told Macron that Western nations could stop "war crimes (and) massive shelling of towns and settlements in Donbas," by ending arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"The West could help put an end to these atrocities by exerting appropriate influence on the Kyiv authorities and by halting arms deliveries to Ukraine," the Kremlin said, according to Reuters.

Earlier in April, Russian military forces were accused of attacking the town of Lviv, which is roughly 43 miles from the Polish border, where many Ukrainians have fled to amid the ongoing war.

On April 18, Sadovyi wrote on Twitter that at least five missiles had hit the town of Lviv.

"One of the missiles hit a civilian object - tire. Previously, 6 people died. 11 were injured, including 1 child," the Lviv mayor wrote on April 18.

Newsweek reached out to the foreign ministries in Ukraine and Russia for comment.

