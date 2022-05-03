ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Second Amazon Union Vote Fails on Staten Island

Cover picture for the articleDespite last month's huge win for labor organizers at an Amazon warehouse on...

Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Met Gala wedding proposal: Staten Island’s Bobby Digi pops the question to NYC Cultural Affairs commissioner (video)

The mega-star-studded Met Gala was eclipsed Monday night by a marriage proposal of Staten Island community leader Bobby Digi Olisa to Laurie Cumbo. The surprise proposal stopped live celebrity interviews as all eyes were turned to look to see former assembly candidate and the new Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

COVID-19 cases on the rise across New York state, Manhattan hit with most new cases

The CDC has flagged multiple counties in the state as hotspots compared to the rest of the country, so what are those numbers looking like in New York City?. City Island is just one of the neighborhoods in the boroughs where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The CDC says that community levels of COVID in the state are the highest in upstate New York. However, the numbers in counties surrounding the city like Westchester County and Nassau County are starting to creep back up too.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ needs a black mayor in the worst way (Opinion)

As if the news about the racist behavior of Mayor Sal Bonaccorso weren’t already enough. NJ.com’s bombshell about the town having a history of secret payouts over officials’ bad behavior was an eye-opener. Sal Bonaccorso was of course secretly recorded by a whistleblower. Those recordings had the...
CLARK, NJ
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ’s Plastic Bag Ban Also Does Away With This Very Common Convenience

When New Jersey's plastic bag ban begins Wednesday, it'll also mark the end of a very common convenience, especially for those who frequent restaurants. As we prepare to say goodbye to plastic bags -- and even many paper bags -- in a matter of hours, products made of polystyrene foam will be going the way of dinosaurs, too. At least for the most part.
