Second Amazon Union Vote Fails on Staten Island

The CDC has flagged multiple counties in the state as hotspots compared to the rest of the country, so what are those numbers looking like in New York City?. City Island is just one of the neighborhoods in the boroughs where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The CDC says that community levels of COVID in the state are the highest in upstate New York. However, the numbers in counties surrounding the city like Westchester County and Nassau County are starting to creep back up too.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO