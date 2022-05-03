Second Amazon Union Vote Fails on Staten Island

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
The mega-star-studded Met Gala was eclipsed Monday night by a marriage proposal of Staten Island community leader Bobby Digi Olisa to Laurie Cumbo. The surprise proposal stopped live celebrity interviews as all eyes were turned to look to see former assembly candidate and the new Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.
The CDC has flagged multiple counties in the state as hotspots compared to the rest of the country, so what are those numbers looking like in New York City?. City Island is just one of the neighborhoods in the boroughs where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The CDC says that community levels of COVID in the state are the highest in upstate New York. However, the numbers in counties surrounding the city like Westchester County and Nassau County are starting to creep back up too.
As if the news about the racist behavior of Mayor Sal Bonaccorso weren’t already enough. NJ.com’s bombshell about the town having a history of secret payouts over officials’ bad behavior was an eye-opener. Sal Bonaccorso was of course secretly recorded by a whistleblower. Those recordings had the...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island native with nearly 30 years experience practicing law, Matt Santamauro is throwing his hat in the ring as a Democratic candidate for the New York City Civil Court in the 2022 election. After graduating from Hofstra University School of Law in 1995, Santamauro...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Rutgers University and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka have turned their attention to an issue that has become more dramatic in the Brick City than anywhere else in the nation. Large corporations are buying thousands of one- to four-family homes and forcing out the middle class. “They’re taking this money, they’re...
The COVID-19 subvariant estimated by New York state health officials to be even more contagious than the first descendant of the potently infectious omicron strain now accounts for up to 70% of all virus circulating in the region that encompasses the Empire State, according to new CDC data released Tuesday.
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The owner of a notorious cat in Bellevue named “Miska” has won a $125,000 settlement from Bellevue and King County. The outcome followed a three-year court battle. The litigation stemmed from about $30,000 in fines and more than 30 violations for the cat’s alleged...
When New Jersey's plastic bag ban begins Wednesday, it'll also mark the end of a very common convenience, especially for those who frequent restaurants. As we prepare to say goodbye to plastic bags -- and even many paper bags -- in a matter of hours, products made of polystyrene foam will be going the way of dinosaurs, too. At least for the most part.
