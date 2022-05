Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic shutdown, we dove into the history of the Yankees’ status as the Evil Empire for Star Wars Day, highlighting how an off-the-cuff, derisive nickname from the Red Sox team president turned into a court-sanctioned trademark. Last year, we followed up on that piece by questioning whether the Yankees’ claim to the imperial title still holds water, ultimately concluding that because the Yankees no longer throw their financial might around like they used to, Brian Cashman’s proverbial “Death Star has been destroyed, and all of baseball is in an Age of Rebellion to topple the Empire.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO