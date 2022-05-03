ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

What Would You Do After Being Ghosted?

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5ISO_0fRu7zDK00

Today’s Asking For A Friend we had some help from our special guest Eva Marcille who will be sitting in on The Morning Hustle all week. Shonda gave us a call because a man she was dating suddenly went ghost! She liked him so much that she even penned a letter to him barring all her feelings and you’ll never guess what he had to say about it…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 1

Related
The Morning Hustle

Asking For A Friend: Should I tell My Coworker She’s Being Underpaid?

Would you tell your work friend that their salary didn’t match the average at the company if you found out? LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]
TWITTER
The Morning Hustle

She Wants Me To Pay For A Car Accident That Wasn’t My Fault!

Today’s Asking For A Friend we got some help from our girl Eva Marcille who is our special guest host all week on The Morning Hustle! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. We got a DM from someone who wishes to remain anonymous who said she helped her best friend out by […]
TRAFFIC
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marcille
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost
TechRadar

Netflix is about to get much cheaper – but only if you want it to

Netflix is finally getting serious about offering customers a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Speaking during a recent earnings call interview, company CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the streaming service is now “quite open” to shaking up its business model in an effort to both drive revenue and create the option of lower prices for new and existing subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy