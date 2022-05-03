ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem-Keizer golfers qualify for state, others for regionals

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
The first leg of the OSAA Class 6A golf’s postseason is complete, and several locals have made it to state, with more possibly following in their footsteps.

McNary’s Colby Sullivan (146) and Elijah Clendening (150) finished third and fourth, respectively, at the Mountain Valley Conference championships to qualify for the Class 6A state meet, set for May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Summit’s Sam Renner won the individual title, and Summit won the boys team title.

Sprague’s Jonathan Scott, who finished fifth at 151, and South Salem’s Lucas Paul, who finished 10th at 159, qualified for next week’s regional tournament and can still make it to state.

The McNary and West Salem boys teams also made it to the regional tournament.

On the girls side, no locals automatically qualified for the state meet, set for May 16-17 at Emerald Valley Golf & Resort in Creswell.

Bend’s Makai Kalberg won the individual title at 149, and Summit won the girls team title.

Individually, South Salem’s Madelyn Dustin, who finished at 164, and Sutton Grossnicklaus, who finished 11th at 190, qualified for the regional tournament.

The Sprague and West Salem girls teams qualified for the regional tournament, which is at the Tokatee Golf Club in McKenzie Bridge. Boys tee off on May 9, and girls May 10.

