BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A truck driver who ran over a man in a crosswalk and drove away was ticketed following the collision, according to a Cocoa police spokesperson. Police have not publicly reported any updates about the Feb. 17 crash at US-1 and Peachtree Street that took the life of 61-year-old Jimmy Mayfield, but when News 6 followed up this week, Public Information Officer Yvonne Martinez said the person believed to be the driver was located.

COCOA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO