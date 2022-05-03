VIDEO: Man Climbs San Francisco's Tallest Building Without Safety Gear

A man was caught on video climbing the outside of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning (May 3). According to ABC7 , he managed to make it to the top of the building without a harness or any kind of safety gear. When he made it to the top, he was taken into custody by authorities.

Police said they first received reports about a man scaling a building at around 9:21 A.M. The Salesforce Tower is the city's tallest building coming in at 1,070 feet tall with 61 stories and 1.4 million square feet of office space.

The daredevil has been identified as rock climber Maison Des Champs who calls himself the "Pro-Life Spiderman." He has recently started climbing skyscrapers as a form of protest against abortion. ABC7 reports Tuesday's climb was in response to the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling . A recent post on his Instagram shows his view from the top of the tower and explains how the dangerous free climb was a protest against a particular OB/GYN in Washington D.C.

