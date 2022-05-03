Poland helps Ukrainian refugees -- but not all are welcome
The war in Ukraine has sent more than 3 million people fleeing...www.cbsnews.com
The war in Ukraine has sent more than 3 million people fleeing...www.cbsnews.com
All Eastern countries should assist the Eastern countries the WESTSIDE OF THE WORLD HAS IT'S OWN PROBLEMS. ESPECIALLY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CANNOT AND WILL NOT SAVE THE WORLD!!!.
They took over 3 million people in and still others are complaining.
Ukraina have 40 million people 11 million already move to Europe and America and not only women and children , a few months end Ukraina will be empty.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 55