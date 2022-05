Do you care about app changelogs, or do you completely ignore them?. Whenever an app gets an update, you can find what the new version contains through the app’s changelog in the Google Play Store. For new apps that you haven’t downloaded, you have to navigate all the way to the bottom of the “About This App” section to find the “What New” option that contains the changelog. However, if you’re already using an app, its changelog appears right on top when you open it on the Play Store.

CELL PHONES ・ 21 HOURS AGO