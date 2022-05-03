ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Sheriff's Office Investigating North Collins Bank Robbery

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred late Tuesday morning in North Collins. Sheriff John Garcia says the incident occurred at Community Bank on Main Street in the village just...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
City
North Collins, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Jeans#Erie County Sheriff#Cl No
News 4 Buffalo

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021. Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police Are Looking For These 15 Wanted Fugitives In WNY [Photos]

Various law enforcement agencies in Western New York are looking for these fugitives. The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Niagara County Probation Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants or who have been convicted and fled. These are the most recent fugitives.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing murder charge for Utica Station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at the metro rail station on E. Utica Street. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Contrelle Hornsby, 29, stabbed 53-year-old Donnie Reese in February. Reese died at ECMC. Hornsby is being held without bail and has a […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man who fled to North Carolina after stabbing pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in Erie County Court, according to the District Attorney’s office. Quinton Turner, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. On Jan. 5, 2020, around 5 a.m., Turner stabbed the victim, Ronald Green, 29, multiple […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Suspended deputy arraigned on forcible touching, domestic violence charges

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy at the Erie County Holding Center was arraigned on an indictment Tuesday morning for forcible touching and domestic violence charges. Robert Dee, 41, of Eden was charged with one count of forcible touching, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree and one […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy