ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The pros and cons of finally getting an edit button on Twitter

By Harry Guinness
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pOS6_0fRtxwkR00
Should what people write on Twitter be editable?. Photo by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash

Presuming that Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter totally goes through, things look set to get a bit more chaotic for the world’s 15th most popular social network. With Musk declaring himself a “free speech absolutist” (despite plenty of evidence to the contrary), promising to defeat spambots, verify all real humans, and fix Twitter’s problems (at least as he sees them), a lot could change quite quickly.

One big feature he’s trial-ballooned with a poll on Twitter is something that people have been demanding for a long time: an edit button. In fact, just yesterday, Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong posted about what she could unofficially glean about what the future might hold for that very feature, as The Verge and other outlets have reported.

Here’s a look at what a feature like this could mean for Twitter.

The case for an edit button

Musk’s April 4 poll shows that 73.6% of respondents want an edit button. It’s also something that Twitter said it was working on prior to Musk taking an interest.

As Twitter works right now, there is no way to edit a Tweet after it’s posted. You can delete it and repost it, in which case you lose all the existing likes and replies, or you can reply to your original Tweet with an update, which people may not check or see. This Tweet-permanence sets Twitter apart from other social networks, like Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit, all of which make it possible to edit a post once it’s live.

“With an edit button, you have to think what are the possibilities for harassment, for gaslighting, or for deception?”

Gennie Gebhart, EFF

For most people, the big appeal of an edit button is that you can fix any typos or other mistakes you make. With a lot of Tweeting taking place on smartphones, it’s easy to understand how small errors can frequently slip into such short messages, but it certainly happens from desktop-composed Tweets, too.

An edit button could also potentially make Tweets more relevant over time, as they could be updated with new information. For example, a Tweet asking a question could be updated to include the answer, or a pinned Tweet with the articles that someone has recently written could be kept current at the top of their profile.

The case for the edit button is a case for convenience and clarity. People generally want to be able to correct or update their messages, without losing all the engagement and interactions they’ve had.

But, it could get complicated

Gennie Gebhart, the activism director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, explains via Zoom that, while an edit button wasn’t on their “list of digital civil liberties and human rights focused asks” for Twitter, she feels that adding one is more complicated than most people think. “On the surface it seems like, ‘Oh, I want to get rid of typos.’ But it’s a feature that could be abused like any other feature,” she says. “You have to think through the abuse cases and how they’re specific to the particular platform.”

“These platforms are big enough that no change you could make would be an unmitigated good for every single user,” says Gebhart, “With an edit button, you have to think what are the possibilities for harassment, for gaslighting, or for deception?”

What happens if someone changes a harassing message into an inoffensive one? Or changes what’s said to make it appear that a public figure is agreeing with an offensive political position?

“It’s not a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just a really difficult question of who can use it, in what ways, and when?” says Gebhart, who spoke with PopSci before we had a glimpse of how the feature might work. “How do you do content moderation around changing content?”

These are problems that other platforms like Facebook and Reddit have worked to solve, but in a sense, they’re dealing with a completely different set of problems. Facebook and Reddit posts, both of which show when a post has been edited, are rarely taken to be real-time responses to breaking news, which is very much part of how people use Twitter. A simple edit log like Facebook, or trying to create a community standard of explaining your edits like on Reddit, won’t magically solve these issues. Twitter has its own unique retweeting and embedding culture, where one post can go viral across thousands of accounts. What happens to all the retweets if a Tweet is updated?

For example, imagine that someone posts a statement such as, “Dogs are better than cats,” and you retweet it. Then, the original Tweeter edits their post to state that “Cats are better than dogs.” Does the retweet remain un-edited? Or is the retweet edited, and you’re now espousing a very different position? It remains to be seen, but it has the potential to be very messy—even if a Tweet that’s been edited is marked as such.

To that end, the recent Twitter posts on the topic (embedded below) from Wong—who TechCrunch describes as a “reverse engineer”—illustrates more about what the public may be seeing with an edit button in the near future. As she presents it, a Tweet that contains edited content will also include the label “Edited” at the bottom. What’s more, the original Tweet that has been edited will also say, “There’s a new version of this Tweet.” In other words, the feature “re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit,” she reports. The “Edit Tweet” function may be reachable via the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of a published Tweet, perhaps for a window of 30 minutes after the missive is first sent.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Edits#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Popular Science

Can a viral psychology test show how creative you are?

These days, TikTok users are measuring their “creativity scores” and posting videos about the results. But what seems like just another fun internet trend is actually based on solid psychology. And that’s not the only place where creativity is trending. A 2018 McKinsey Global Institute study found that...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

UK government sets out plans to rein in Big Tech

Large tech companies such as Google and Facebook will have to abide by new competition rules in the UK or risk facing huge fines, the government said. The new Digital Markets Unit (DMU) will be given powers to clamp down on "predatory practices" of some firms. The regulator will also...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Popular Science

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy