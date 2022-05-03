Voting open in Hayward’s first People’s Budget participatory budgeting process

HAYWARD, Calif., May 3, 2022— Hayward People’s Budget voting is now open to decide which community-proposed projects should receive a share of $350,000 in funding through the City’s first participatory budgeting process. Select which proposals you want to see implemented in your neighborhood.

Any Hayward resident age 10 and older can vote. No registration or identification is required. Vote online here or in person at one of these locations:

Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mia’s Playground, Tennyson Park, 28377 Huntwood Ave.

Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hayward Farmers Market, 777 B Street.

Saturday, May 14, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Southland Mall, the main entrance near the movie theater.

Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kennedy Park, 19501 Hesperian Blvd.

At Hayward, Mt. Eden and Tennyson High Schools for students only.

Under the People’s Budget, the City has been divided into six sectors and each sector will be allocated between $50,000 to $70,000 depending on population size and income level. Visit the project website to look up your sector and see your sector’s voting guide.

Over the past five months, neighborhood delegates and other community members have conducted outreach to solicit ideas and have used these ideas to create project proposals. In each sector, the top two voted projects will receive funding, and the next voted projects will receive any remaining funds. Voting closes on May 15.

If you have questions about the proposals or voting, email community@hayward-ca.gov or call (510) 583-4227.